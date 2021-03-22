USD/CAD has been swinging either side of the 1.2500 level, with the loonie is an underperformer in the G10. Underperformance is being attributed to concerns over Chinese/Canadian diplomatic relations.
USD/CAD rangebound either side of 1.2500 level with Canada/China relations in focus
