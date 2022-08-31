USD/CAD Rate Eyes Yearly High Ahead of Canada GDP Report

USD/CAD may stage another failed attempt to test the yearly high (1.3224) as Canada’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report is anticipated to show a pickup in the growth rate.
