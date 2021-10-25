USD/CAD appears to be stuck in a narrow range after retracing the decline following the larger-than-expected uptick in Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), but the Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD remains limited below 1.2390 - October 25, 2021
- USD/CAD Rate Outlook Hinges on BoC Interest Rate Decision - October 25, 2021
- CAD Software Market May Set Epic Growth Story with Autodesk, Dassault Systemes, Bentley Systems - October 25, 2021