USD/CAD may continue to track the monthly range as the break of the descending channel formation fails to produce a test of the April high (1.4298).
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Rate Tracks Monthly Range as Federal Reserve Expands MLF - April 27, 2020
- USD/CAD Asia Price Forecast: Greenback on the back foot vs. CAD, trades below 1.4100 figure - April 27, 2020
- The Flowr Corporation Announces closing of CAD $20 million Private Placement led by Insiders - April 27, 2020