EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, at the lowest since October. US NFP came out at 225K and wage growth at 3% yearly. German and French industrial output figures badly disappointed. GBP/USD is trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD rebounds above 1.3300 following sharp drop on jobs data - February 7, 2020
- USD/CAD climbs to fresh multi-month highs above 1.3300 ahead of key jobs data - February 7, 2020
- USD/CAD struggles below 2-month peak; surpasses downtrend line [Video] - February 7, 2020