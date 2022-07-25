USD/CAD is minutely higher than weekly lows at around 1.2830, downside looks likely ahead. The Fed is expected to announce a consecutive rate hike by 75 bps. Oil prices have rebounded firmly as the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD rebounds after a weekly lows test at around 1.2830, Fed policy in focus - July 25, 2022
- USD / CAD – Canadian Dollar Making Headway - July 25, 2022
- NZD slightly higher, but lags stronger AUD and CAD - July 25, 2022