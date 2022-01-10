The USD/CAD moved higher on Monday but could not recapture resistance. The exchange rate tested resistance seen near the 50-day moving average at 1.2689. Support is seen near the 200-day moving …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Rebounds But the Trend Remains Downward Sloping - January 10, 2022
- USD/CAD analysis: Reaches January low levels - January 10, 2022
- Future Fertility secures $7.6 million CAD for AI-powered in vitro fertilization - January 10, 2022