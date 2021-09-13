The USD/CAD pair came under modest bearish pressure during the American trading hours and touched a daily low of 1.2637. Nevertheless, the pair managed to stage a rebound in the last hour and was last …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD rebounds from daily lows, posts modest losses near 1.2670 - September 13, 2021
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Moves Higher As WTI Oil Settles Above $70 - September 13, 2021
- USD/CAD: Loonie Strengthens as Oil Prices Rise on U.S. Supply Concerns - September 13, 2021