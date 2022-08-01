USD/CAD rebounds from seven-week lows toward 1.2835

Loonie weakens as crude oil tumbles. US dollar remains under pressure as the US yields print fresh lows. USD/CAD rises back above 1.2820. The USD/CAD rose more than 60 pips and printed a fresh daily …
