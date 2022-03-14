USD/CAD has rebounded from 1.2700 amid a squeeze in the risk appetite of investors. Russia’s attack near the border with NATO member Poland has escalated fears of the third world war. The DXY may …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD rebounds sharply from 1.2700 as DXY strengthens and oil prices plunge - March 14, 2022
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Oil versus international politics - March 13, 2022
- Computer Aided Design CAD Market Size Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2025 - March 13, 2022