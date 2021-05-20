USD/CAD attracted some dip-buying on Wednesday and turned positive for the second straight day. An intraday turnaround in oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the uptick.
USD/CAD rebounds swiftly from 1.2100 mark amid a sharp fall in oil prices
