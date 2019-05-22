WTI pullback triggered recovery from 50-day SMA. Canadian retail sales and FOMC minutes are in the spotlight. Noises surrounding the US-Iran relations and optimism concerning the removal of metal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD recovers from 50-day SMA due to WTI weakness, Canadian retail sales awaited
WTI pullback triggered recovery from 50-day SMA. Canadian retail sales and FOMC minutes are in the spotlight. Noises surrounding the US-Iran relations and optimism concerning the removal of metal …