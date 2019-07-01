Sluggish China PMI, WTI pullback, triggers the USD/CAD pullback from the 8-month low. Few more Manufacturing PMIs are in the spotlight for fresh direction. Not only US Dollar (USD) strength on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD recovers from 8-month low amid USD strength, WTI pullback - June 30, 2019
- Lipid-based score improves CVD risk prediction in patients with CAD - June 29, 2019
- Lower trade deficit narrows India’s Q4 CAD to $ 4.6 billion - June 29, 2019