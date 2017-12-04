USD/CAD recovers toward 1.27 as oil remains under pressure

WTI fails to hold above the $58 handle. US Dollar preserves daily gains above 93. Bank of Canada meeting in focus this week. The USD/CAD pair, which recorded one of its biggest daily drops of the year on Friday, renewed its 5-week low at 1.2655 before …
