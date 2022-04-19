USD/CAD attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and was supported by a combination of factors. Retreating crude oil prices undermined the loonie and extended support amid stronger greenback. Rising bets …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD refreshes daily high, bulls await sustained move beyond 200-DMA near 1.2630 - April 19, 2022
- AUD/CAD Stays Below A Downside Resistance Line - April 19, 2022
- MTY Food Group declares CAD 0.21 dividend - April 19, 2022