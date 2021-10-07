USD/CAD remains below 1.2600 on oil recovery, BOC’s Macklem eyed

BOC’s Macklem, US Jobless Claims may entertain traders but risk catalysts are the key. USD/CAD remains pressured around 1.2565, fading the previous day’s corrective pullback amid Thursday’s Asian …
