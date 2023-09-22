USD/CAD hovers around 1.3480 ahead of economic data from both nations. Improved WTI crude prices contribute to underpin the Canadian Dollar (CAD). Upbeat US Treasury yields could provide support for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD remains below 1.3500, focus on US PMI, Canada Retail Sales - September 21, 2023
- Oneka raises $12.5 million CAD, prepares to deliver desalination devices along the Pacific coast - September 21, 2023
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar crushed by FOMC. - September 21, 2023