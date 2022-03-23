The Canadian dollar remains firm vs. the greenback, with the USD/CAD down 0.37% in the week. Russia/Ukraine woes and US central bank hawkishness could not stop CAD bulls from extending USD/CAD losses.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD remains below the 200-DMA as sellers eye the YTD low around 1.2450 - March 23, 2022
- USD/CAD Declines As WTI Oil Tests Resistance At $115 - March 23, 2022
- Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Invest Over $5 Billion CAD in Joint Venture for First Large Scale Lithium-Ion Battery Production Plant in Canada - March 23, 2022