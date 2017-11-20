• Weaker oil prices weigh on commodity-linked Loonie. • USD holds stable but fails to provide any additional boost. Having refreshed session lows near the 1.2755 region, the USD/CAD pair regained traction and might now be looking to make a fresh …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD remains capped below 1.2800 handle - November 20, 2017
- NZD/USD Volatility Expectations Highest, USD/CAD on the Low-end - November 20, 2017
- Market Insight : 3D CAD Market in Eastern Europe Grow at a CAGR of 7.25% by Revenue During the Forecast Period 2017-2020 - November 20, 2017