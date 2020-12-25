USD/CAD was seen consolidating in a narrow trading band just below mid-1.2800s. The underlying bullish sentiment weighed on the safe-haven USD and capped gains. A softer tone around oil prices …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD remains confined in a narrow range, around mid-1.2800s - December 25, 2020
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Moves Higher Against U.S. Dollar - December 24, 2020
- Global CAD and PLM Software Market Size 2021 – Growth Analysis by Development Trends, Business Demand Status and Forecast to 2026 - December 24, 2020