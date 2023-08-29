USD/CAD oscillates in a narrow trading range between 1.3570-1.3610. Investors digest the Jackson Hole Symposium ahead of the key US labor and economic data. All eyes are on the Canadian annual GDP, US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD remains confined in a range around 1.3600, eyes on US NFP, Canadian GDP - August 28, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO Low Vol US Eqty Hed To CAD ETF up on Monday (ZLH) - August 28, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO ESG US Corp Bnd Hdgd To CAD Idx ETF up on Monday (ESGF) - August 28, 2023