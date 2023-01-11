USD/CAD struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce and edges lower on Wednesday. An uptick in crude oil prices underpins the Loonie and caps the upside amid a softer USD. Traders seem reluctant …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD remains depressed amid uptick in oil prices, holds above 1.3400 mark - January 11, 2023
- USD/CAD retreats towards 1.3400 amid mixed signals from options market - January 11, 2023
- Closing Bell: Evolve Fangma Index ETF [Cad Hedged Unit up on Tuesday (TECH) - January 11, 2023