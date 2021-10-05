USD/CAD remains depressed below 1.3600 amid softer USD

USD/CAD extends the previous day’s decline on Tuesday in the Asian session. The US Dollar Index remains weaker near 93.80 despite higher US T-yields. The USD/CAD pair remains muted on Tuesday. After …
