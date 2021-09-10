The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild negative bias heading into the European session and was last seen hovering near daily lows, just below mid-1.2600s. A combination of factors failed to assist the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD remains depressed below mid-1.2600s, Canadian jobs data awaited - September 10, 2021
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Stays pressured towards 1.2600 - September 10, 2021
- Chatham County, Georgia Selects CentralSquare Technologies’ Enterprise CAD, RMS, Mobile and Analytics Solution - September 10, 2021