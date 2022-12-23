The USD/CAD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day’s goodish rebound from a one-week low and meets with a fresh supply on Friday. The pair remains depressed heading into the European session …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD remains depressed below mid-1.3600s amid softer USD, downside seems limited - December 23, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Buyers struggle to keep the reins around mid-1.3600s - December 22, 2022
- Closing Bell: BMO Eql Wgt US Hcare Hdgd To CAD ETF up on Thursday (ZUH) - December 22, 2022