The USD/CAD pair comes under some renewed selling pressure following an early uptick to the 1.3460 area and reverses a part of the previous day’s solid bounce of around 100 pips from the weekly low.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD remains depressed near daily low, around 1.3400 mark amid weaker USD - February 9, 2023
- Can commercial AI-based CAD software improve the detection rate of actionable lung nodules on chest radiographs? - February 9, 2023
- Engineering CAD Software Market Size, Status, Global outlook 2023 To 2029 - February 9, 2023