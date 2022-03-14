The dollar consolidates near pre-weekend range against the Loonie U.S. yields surged higher, with the 10-year hitting high since July 2019 Risk assets rebounded despite the uncertain geopolitical …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD pares the biggest daily gains in a week above 1.2800 amid softer oil, strong yields - March 14, 2022
- USD/CAD Remains in Pre-Weekend Range amid Easing Geopolitical Tensions - March 14, 2022
- Firm Capital Apartment REIT Reports Q4/2021 Results and 4% NAV Increase to USD $10.15 (CAD $12.86) Per Unit - March 14, 2022