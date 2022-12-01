The USD/CAD pair consolidates the previous day’s heavy losses and oscillates in a narrow range, around the 1.3400 mark through the early European session on Thursday. The US Dollar languishes near a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD remains on the defensive around 1.3400 mark, seems vulnerable amid weaker USD - December 1, 2022
- Cross-border payments startup Buckzy takes the smart money in downscaled $19.5 million CAD Series A - December 1, 2022
- USD/CAD bears take a breather above 1.3400 as Oil retreats, US PCE inflation eyed - November 30, 2022