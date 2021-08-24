USD/CAD remains poised to extend losses below 1.2650 as USD soften, oil rebound

USD/CAD extends the previous session’s losses on Tuesday. US Dollar Index fell near 93.00 amid improved risk appetite, delay in Fed’s taper talks. The Canadian dollar gained a strong rebound in oil …
