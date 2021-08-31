USD/CAD: Remains poised to extend losses beyond 1.2600 os oil recovers, soft USD

USD/CAD remains muted in the initial Asian trading hours on Monday. Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar. The Canadian dollar gains momentum as oil prices stabilize after …
