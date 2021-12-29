It is tilted upwards as long as the DMAs reside below the spot price. The USD/CAD slumps during the New York session, trading at 1.2809 at press time. Investors’ mood is mixed, as US equity indices …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD remains steady above 1.2800 amid falling oil prices - December 29, 2021
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Gains Some Ground Against U.S. Dollar - December 29, 2021
- USD/CAD Forecast: US Dollar Trying to Rally Against CAD - December 29, 2021