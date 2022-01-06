USD/CAD renews weekly top around 1.2800 as covid fears weigh on oil, propel yields

USD/CAD bulls attack 21-DMA surrounding 1.2800 to refresh weekly top heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the Loonie pair takes clues from firmer US Treasury yields and downbeat …
