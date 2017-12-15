USD/CAD trades near the monthly-high (1.2902) as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appears to be on course to further normalize monetary policy in 2018, but a marked pickup in Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) may rattle the near-term resilience …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Resilience Vulnerable to Strong Canada Inflation Figures - December 15, 2017
- Do these CAD drawings show the mid-engine Corvette? - December 15, 2017
- USD/CAD erases Thursday’s decline. What’s next - December 15, 2017