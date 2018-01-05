• Attempts a tepid recovery as USD rebounds. • CAD further weighed down by weaker oil prices. • Focus on today’s important US/Canadian macro data. The USD/CAD pair staged a modest recovery from 2-1/2 month lows and might now be looking to build on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD/JPY 1H Chart: Ascending Channel Prevails - January 5, 2018
- USD/CAD retakes 1.25 mark, focus remains on today’s key macro data - January 5, 2018
- U.S. Session Recap: Greenback Shrugs Off Upbeat Data, CAD Gets a Boost - January 4, 2018