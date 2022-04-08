Earlier in the day, Canadian labor market data for March were released. The net change in employment declined sharply to 72,500, down from 336,000 in February. On the other hand, the unemployment rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD retests 200-day average after Canadian jobs data - April 8, 2022
- USD/CAD: Expecting a 50bp BoC hike next week which will help the loonie – MUFG - April 8, 2022
- Superior Plus declares CAD 0.06 dividend - April 8, 2022