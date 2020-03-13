USDCAD looks to be overbought according to the technical indicators after the bullish rollercoaster occurred in the preceding days towards a fresh four-year high of 1.3960. The stochastic oscillator …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD retreats below 4-year high; indicators suggest pullback [Video]
USDCAD looks to be overbought according to the technical indicators after the bullish rollercoaster occurred in the preceding days towards a fresh four-year high of 1.3960. The stochastic oscillator …