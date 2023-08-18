USD/CAD reverses from multi-day high amid sluggish markets, prints the first intraday loss in five. Hopes of more stimulus from China, pullback in yields contrasts with debt woes to prod market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD retreats from 11-week high towards 1.3500 on downbeat US Dollar, firmer Oil price - August 18, 2023
- Granite Real Estate Investment declares CAD 0.2667 dividend - August 18, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Trades within the ascending trend-channel, key contention is seen at 1.3500 - August 18, 2023