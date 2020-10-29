USD/CAD retreats from 3-week tops, slides further below 1.3300 mark

USD/CAD failed to capitalize on the previous day’s strong positive move to three-week tops. A modest uptick in oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted some pressure on the pair. A subdued USD …
