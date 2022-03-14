USD/CAD gained some positive traction on Monday, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move. The risk-on impulse dented demand for the safe-haven USD and capped the upside for the pair. Weaker oil …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD retreats from daily high, flat-lined around mid-1.2700s amid softer USD/oil prices - March 14, 2022
- Bloom secures $1.4 million CAD, launches AI-powered platform to measure e-commerce product photo performance - March 14, 2022
- GBP/CAD Forecast: Pound Canadian Dollar Exchange Rate Fluctuates - March 14, 2022