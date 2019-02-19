US Dollar Index fails to hold above the 97 mark amid falling T-bond yields. WTI corrects the latest rally on Tuesday. The USD/CAD pair advanced to a fresh daily high of 1.3283 in the early NA session …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD retreats from daily highs, stays in green above 1.3250 - February 19, 2019
- Alleged iPad Mini 5 CAD Shows No External Design Changes Except Relocated Mic - February 19, 2019
- iNovia Capital raises $796 CAD million for two new venture funds - February 19, 2019