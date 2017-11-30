USD/CAD retreats from monthly tops post US & Canada data

Current account deficit increases in Canada. DXY doesn’t react to data releases from the U.S. WTI stays in daily range below $58 as investors await OPEC headlines. After touching the 1.29 handle for the first time in a month, the USD/CAD pair lost its …
