USD/CAD drifts lower during the Asian session on Friday amid a modest USD weakness. A combination of factors warrants some caution before positioning for any meaningful slide. Traders now look forward …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD retreats from multi-month top, eyes mid-1.3600s ahead of Canadian jobs data - September 8, 2023
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar Steady after BoC pause. - September 8, 2023
- Closing Bell: Evolve Fangma Index ETF [Cad Hedged Unit flat on Thursday (TECH) - September 7, 2023