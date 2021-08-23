USD/CAD retreats from yearly highs near 1.3000 as USD softens

After testing the yearly highs near 1.3000 in the overnight session, the USD/CAD pair continues to remain strong. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2818, down 0.02% for the day. The US …
