USD/CAD grinds lower around intraday bottom, snaps two-day uptrend. Firmer sentiment weighs on the US dollar, favors oil prices. Risk catalysts, Canada Retail Sales eyed for fresh impulse. USD/CAD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD retreats from yearly top towards 1.2900 as WTI crude oil rises 1.0% - December 21, 2021
- USD/CAD Outlook: Seems poised to challenge ascending channel resistance, near 1.3000 mark - December 21, 2021
- Restless legs symptoms may predict adverse cardiovascular outcomes in men with CAD: Study - December 21, 2021