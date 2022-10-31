USD/CAD snaps three-day uptrend, steps back from one-week high. Risk-aversion, softer oil prices helped buyers to keep the reins before the latest consolidation move. October’s PMIs for Canada, US …
USD/CAD retreats towards 1.3600 despite downbeat oil prices, US/Canada PMIs eyed - October 31, 2022
USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears losing their grip as price attempts to break channel resistance - October 31, 2022
