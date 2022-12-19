The usd/cad is near the 1.36400 juncture as of this writing, this morning’s high was near 1.36800 but Friday’s high traversed over the 1.37 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Reversals Higher And Choppy Tough Conditions Endure - December 19, 2022
- Chesswood Group Limited declares CAD 0.04 dividend - December 19, 2022
- Survey reveals electrical CAD technicians and cyber security analysts saw a salary increase of 26.7% - December 19, 2022