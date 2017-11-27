USD/CAD reverses and rises sharply above 1.2700

US Dollar turns to the upside and erases losses. DXY rebounds from 2-month lows, in positive territory for the day. USD/CAD at highest since last Wednesday. The US dollar rallied during the American session while the Loonie lost strength and pulled back.
