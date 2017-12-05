Canadian trade deficit shrinks more than expected. USD/CAD drops to fresh 6-week lows before gaining traction. DXY preserves strength, sticks to daily gains above 93. The USD/CAD pair started the day under pressure on Tuesday as the modest recovery …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD reverses daily losses, approaches 1.27 on greenback strength - December 5, 2017
- USD/CAD Canadian Dollar Lower Ahead of Bank of Canada - December 5, 2017
- The Truth About Statins: High vs Moderate Dose for Secondary Prevention of CAD - December 5, 2017