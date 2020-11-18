USD/CAD: Reverses early-Asia recovery, eyes BOC’s Wilkins, Canadian CPI

Canada CPI likely to ease YoY, BOC’s Wilkins turned dovish recently. USD/CAD battles 1.3100 while heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the loonie pair revisits the day-start levels …
