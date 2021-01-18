USD/CAD extends Friday’s gains to one-week high as US dollar strays strong. Chatters that Biden will cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on the first day in office weigh on the Canadian dollar. US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD rises towards 1.2800 amid US dollar strength, concerns over Canadian oil exports - January 17, 2021
- GBP/CAD Predictions: Dovish Bank Of Canada Could Boost Pound-Canadian Dollar Outlook - January 17, 2021
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Retreats - January 17, 2021